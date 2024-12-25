SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:FCTE)

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of FCTE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,403. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91.

