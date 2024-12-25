SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 4,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWONF. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoftwareONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of SoftwareONE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

