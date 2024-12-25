Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.49. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 33,950 shares traded.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$139.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

