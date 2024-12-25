Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.48 and traded as high as $42.21. Strattec Security shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 15,974 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Strattec Security Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $139.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 43,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

