Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 473 shares trading hands.

Symphony International Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Symphony International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.