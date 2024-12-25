Telsey Advisory Group Comments on NIKE FY2027 Earnings

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $109.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $49,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.