Terence James Cryan Acquires 50,000 Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) Director Terence James Cryan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,079.22. The trade was a 12.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

Shares of WWR opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Westwater Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Westwater Resources worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources in a report on Saturday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.