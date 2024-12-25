Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

TBNK stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

