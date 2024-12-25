The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $6.15 on Friday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group comprises about 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

