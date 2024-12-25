Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4783 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTT opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Get Themes Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.