Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4783 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BOTT opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Themes Robotics & Automation ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.