Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF (NASDAQ:NATO) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF (NASDAQ:NATO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NATO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627. Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08.

