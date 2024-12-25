TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 6,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 10,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.06 ($0.04).
The stock has a market capitalization of £943,500.00, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.15.
TMT Investments Company Profile
TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.
