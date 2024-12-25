Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 269466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.
