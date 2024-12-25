VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 44,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 23,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

VAT Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38.

VAT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.