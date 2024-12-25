VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0024 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.000588.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of GFLW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,119. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

