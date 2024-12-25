Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 24,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $916,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,815,209.10. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Farms alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00.

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.3 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 214,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 10.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 882.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Vital Farms by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VITL

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.