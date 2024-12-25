VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.17. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 174,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,738.45. The trade was a 39.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 139,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,920.28. This trade represents a 7.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 358,266 shares of company stock worth $204,212. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of VolitionRx worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

