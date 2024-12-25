Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0829 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.
About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
