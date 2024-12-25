Wedbush Weighs in on Oklo’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oklo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OKLO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

OKLO opened at $23.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

