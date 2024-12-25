Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2024 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $825.00 to $1,040.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $825.00 to $1,065.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $950.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $800.00.

12/13/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $850.00 to $1,010.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $725.00 to $920.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $775.00 to $950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $760.00 to $940.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $800.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $925.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $950.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $800.00.

10/29/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $810.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $20.67 on Wednesday, reaching $932.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $841.25 and a 200 day moving average of $733.60. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $461.86 and a twelve month high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,183 shares of company stock valued at $125,841,817. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

