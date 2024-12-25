Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.23. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 531,240 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 784.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

