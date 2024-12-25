Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.23. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 531,240 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.