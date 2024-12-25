What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Sezzle FY2024 Earnings?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sezzle in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will earn $9.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Sezzle Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $255.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Sezzle has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $477.52. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,401 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.72, for a total transaction of $1,118,193.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,275 shares in the company, valued at $27,139,833. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This trade represents a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,293. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sezzle by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sezzle by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.