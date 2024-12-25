Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.48 and traded as high as C$48.07. Winpak shares last traded at C$47.85, with a volume of 19,459 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPK. National Bank Financial raised shares of Winpak to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Winpak and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Winpak from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Winpak Price Performance

Winpak Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

