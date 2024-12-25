WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Plans Dividend of $0.04

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of DGRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. 5,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,802. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.