WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Plans Dividend of $0.04

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DGRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. 5,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,802. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

