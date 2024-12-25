WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2024

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DGRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. 5,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,802. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.