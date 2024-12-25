Zacks Research Weighs in on AGCO’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

AGCO opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. AGCO has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 132.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 50.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 28.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

