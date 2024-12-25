ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.90 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Clarkson Capital upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 5.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $3,364,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,612,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.78.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $11.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.28%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.72%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

