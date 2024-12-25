ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Trading Up 13.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) traded up 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.50. 222,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 842,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

ZJK Industrial Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZJK Industrial stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ZJK Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

