Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Absa Group Stock Performance
Absa Group stock remained flat at $20.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.
Absa Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Absa Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks With Rising Prices That Are Likely to Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.