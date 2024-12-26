Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ACFN remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $44.78 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.69.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
