Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ACFN remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $44.78 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

