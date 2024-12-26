African Rainbow Minerals (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Trading Down 16.6% – What’s Next?

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) dropped 16.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

About African Rainbow Minerals

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

