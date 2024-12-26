AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 261.3% from the November 30th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:AGRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 26,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

