AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 261.3% from the November 30th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:AGRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 26,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AgriFORCE Growing Systems
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.