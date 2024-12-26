Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $21.95 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

