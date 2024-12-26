Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 30019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 2.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $590.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of -0.50.
Almacenes Éxito Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This is a positive change from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Almacenes Éxito’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.
About Almacenes Éxito
Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.
