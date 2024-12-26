Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 617.2% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 340,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 292,976 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $702,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,599,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000.
Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
