AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Update

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMMO Stock Down 0.4 %

AMMO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. AMMO has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

AMMO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

