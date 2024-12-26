Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) PT at $114.07

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $85.52 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

