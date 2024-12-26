Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 6.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anavex Life Sciences traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 298,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,246,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.73.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
