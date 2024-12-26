Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BUD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after acquiring an additional 587,329 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

