Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of ARKOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,657. Arko has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

