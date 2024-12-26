Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Arko Price Performance
Shares of ARKOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,657. Arko has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
About Arko
