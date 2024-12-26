Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 11.8% – Here’s Why

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 531,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 188,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARQQ
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.