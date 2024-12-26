Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 11.8% – Here’s Why

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 531,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 188,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARQQ

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.