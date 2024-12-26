ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.00. 58,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 837,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPRY shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $1,167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,098,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,483.33. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 528,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $9,533,346.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,274,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,156,219.40. This represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,258,058 shares of company stock worth $19,369,686. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 38,927 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 162,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

