Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. 24,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 127,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Austin Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austin Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austin Gold stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County.

Further Reading

