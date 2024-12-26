Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 374.3% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,470. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

