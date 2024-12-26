Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.99. Approximately 4,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

