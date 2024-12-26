Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.48 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($1.93). Avation shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.93), with a volume of 57,119 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avation from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 255 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. Avation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,809.52%.
In related news, insider Stephen Fisher acquired 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £156 ($195.66) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($22,500.94). Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.
