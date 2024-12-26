Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,500 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $26,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,720. This trade represents a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
NYSE BCV traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.64.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Bancroft Fund
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
