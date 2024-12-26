Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in December

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Barco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCNAF remained flat at $12.98 during midday trading on Thursday. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

