Beazer Homes USA’s (BZH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.6 %

BZH opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $879.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $806.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.42 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

In other news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.