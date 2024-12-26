Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.64 and traded as high as $92.80. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 3,973 shares trading hands.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

