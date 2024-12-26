Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.64 and traded as high as $92.80. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 3,973 shares trading hands.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bel Fuse
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.