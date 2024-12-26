BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.52. BingEx shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 1,232 shares trading hands.
BingEx Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.
BingEx Company Profile
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
